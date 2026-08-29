Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
Goal.com
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
Konstantelias VerletzungIMAGO / HMB-Media
Falko Blöding

Translated by

Ole Book fears a cruciate ligament tear: new Borussia Dortmund star has to be substituted against Hamburger SV

Bundesliga
Borussia Dortmund vs Hamburger SV
Borussia Dortmund
Hamburger SV
G. Konstantelias

Giannis Konstantelias injured his left knee on his Bundesliga debut for Borussia Dortmund against Hamburger SV on Saturday evening. He could now be facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

The 23-year-old picked up the injury shortly after the restart with the score at 2-0, twisting his knee in a challenge. Konstantelias went to ground, stayed down at first and put his hands over his face. Dortmund's physios then carried out the so-called drawer test on the pitch to check the stability of the joint.

After that, Konstantelias could not continue. He limped off in the 54th minute to warm applause, with Marcel Sabitzer replacing him. TV replays appeared to point to a more serious injury. Borussia Dortmund coach Niko Kovac (54) went straight over to Konstantelias on the touchline and tried to lift his new right winger, but without much success.

Speaking to Sky after the match, Dortmund sporting director Ole Book said: "We should be careful about what we communicate today. But we are certainly concerned about a serious injury." Asked whether that concern was leaning towards a cruciate ligament tear, he said: "That concern is certainly there." He added that further examinations would now follow. Kovac was also pessimistic: "What the doctor told me definitely did not sound good." He did not go into any more detail.

Before he went off, Konstantelias had produced a flawless Bundesliga debut in the black and yellow shirt. Alongside his Greek compatriot Konstantinos Karetsas, he was involved in practically all of the runners-up's dangerous attacks.

His strong display brought the goal for 2-0 (45+1). He latched on to a fine pass from Maximilian Beier from the left shortly before the break. Cutting inside, Konstantelias finished through the legs of HSV defender Sebastiaan Bornauw (27). The defender got a slight touch, leaving goalkeeper Daniel Heuer-Fernandes (33) with no chance.

Only a few days ago, Konstantelias arrived from PAOK Saloniki for 26 million euros after the move for Said El Mala (20, 1. FC Cologne) collapsed. He is set to replace Karim Adeyemi (24), who moved to Barca, and already made a good impression in the Super Cup against Bayern Munich (1-2) a week ago.

Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google