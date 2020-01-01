Olayinka scores, Attal shines, Boudaoui sent off as Slavia Prague see off Nice

The Nigeria international notched his second goal in the European competition while the Algeria stars featured at Allianz Riviera

Peter Olayinka found the back of the net, Youcef Atal provided an assist while Hicham Boudaoui was sent off as Slavia Prague handed a 3-1 defeat to Nice in Thursday’s game.

Olayinka made his third appearance in the European competition this season and impressed to help his side secure an away victory.

The internationals Atal and Boudaoui were also on parade for the Eagles but endured mixed fortunes at Allianz Riviera.

The Red and Whites hit the ground running in the encounter with Ondrej Lingr opening the scoring as early as the 15th minute of the encounter.

Atal inspired his side back to contention when he set up Amine Gouiri to level proceedings moments after the hour mark.

Olayinka then restored the lead for Slavia Prague in the 64th minute with a fine finish after receiving a sumptuous assist from Petr Sevcik.

Abdallah Sima then sealed the victory with 15 minutes left to full-time while Boudaoui was sent off in the 90th minute after receiving his second booking.

Olayinka featured for 87 minutes before he was replaced by Tomas Malinsky while Atal made way for Dan Ndoye in the 66th minute.

The result ensured Jindrich Trpisovsky’s men continue their lead in Group C with nine points from four games while Nice are third with three points.

The international has now scored five goals in 12 appearances across all competitions for Trpisovsky’s men this season.

The 25-year-old forward has been with Slavia Prague since 2018 when he teamed up with the Czech side from Belgian club Gent.

He will hope to continue his impressive performances when the Red and White take on Zbrojovka Brno in their next league game on November 19.

Slavia Prague will then play Hapoel Be'er Sheva in their next outing in the European competition on December 3.