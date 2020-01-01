Olarenwaju Kayode in action as Souleymane Diarra saves Gaziantep FK from Goztepe defeat

The Nigerian forward was on parade while the Mali international was on the scoresheet as ‎the Goz Goz shared the spoils with Marius Sumudica’s men

Olarenwaju Kayode was in action as Souleymane Diarra helped Gaziantep FK secure a 1-1 draw with Goztepe in Saturday’s Super Lig game.

international Kayode was handed his 19th league appearance but could not add to his eight goals this season as Diarra stole the show at Gursel Aksel Stadium.

The first-half saw little goal-mouth action as both sides struggle to break the deadlock but after the restart, both sides made more daring attempts to open the scoring.

Cameron Jerome broke the deadlock in the 71st minute before Diarra, who was introduced in the 85th minute, levelled proceedings with his stoppage-time effort.

Kayode featured for the duration of the game along with international Patrick Twumasi and ’s Papy Djilobodji.

With the draw, Gaziantep are ninth in the Super Lig table after gathering 31 points from 23 games.

Kayode and Diarra will hope to inspire Gaziantep back to winning ways when they take on in their next fixture on March 2.