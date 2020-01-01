Olanrewaju: Racing Santander hand Equatorial Guinea defender extension

The 24-year-old will remain at Racing for at least another season after agreeing to a contract extension this week

Equatorial Guinea defender Oluwatobiloba Olanrewaju has signed a new one-year deal with Spanish side Racing Santander.

Olanrewaju joined Racing in January 2020 from top-flight side de Huelva, where she spent three months, making five appearances since arriving from Nigerian club Rivers Angels.

She impressed, for the most part, playing in several positions and scoring once at Racing before the Spanish Reto Iberdrola cancellation due to the coronavirus pandemic in May.

Her fine input in a brief campaign with Racing in their top-flight promotion bid saw the club reward her with a contract extension.

The Santander outfit confirmed the news of the centre-back extending her stay for one more season in a statement on Monday night.

She becomes the sixth player to earn a contract extension at the second division club after Carmen Gutierrez, Carlona Diaz, Irene Dela Puente, Ali Ruiz and Lincija Vaitukaitite.

"Today is the renewal of our team lung in the midfield Tobi another year defending the green colours," the club wrote on Twitter.

💚⚽️ Hoy toca la renovación 📝 de nuestro pulmón del equipo en el medio campo #tobi otro año más defendiendo los colores verdiblancos⚽️💚 pic.twitter.com/gBvX8NZnzn — Racing Féminas (@RacingFemenino) July 27, 2020

Before her move to , Olanrewaju starred for Confluence Queens and Sunshine Queens before helping Rivers Angels to a 2018 Champions Shield title and 2019 Federation Cup runners-up.

She shone brightly in the colours of Equatorial Guinea, featuring at U17 and U20 level before later turning out for the senior team.

Having extended her stay in Santander, Olanrewaju will be hoping to lead her side to achieve their promotion in the coming season.