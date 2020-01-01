Okpotu: Former NPFL star wins Tunisian Cup title with US Monastir

The Nigeria international was in action as the Abna Ribat clinched the domestic trophy after defeating Moine Chaabani’s men

Anthony Okpotu has won the Cup title with US Monastir after helping the club beat Esperance 2-0 in the final of the competition on Sunday.

The 26-year-old featured in the encounter as goals from Abdelkader Bedrane and Yassine Amri secured the Abna Ribat victory over Moine Chaabani’s men.

Les Sang et Or se contentent de la médaille de finaliste... 🥈 pic.twitter.com/VIliDmGuIW — Espérance de Tunis ❤️💛 الترجي التونسي (@ESTuniscom) September 27, 2020

The international has been in fine form since teaming up with the Stade Mustapha Ben Jannet outfit from Moroccan side Difaa El Jadida in the summer of 2019.

The forward helped US Monastir finished third in the 2019-20 Tunisian , scoring 13 goals in 23 appearances to emerge as the league’s top-scorer.

Okpotu will have a chance to showcase his talent in the Caf after the Abna Ribat secured a spot in the next edition of the African tournament.

The forward starred for in the Nigeria Professional Football League ( ) before moving abroad.

In 2017, the 26-year-old bagged 19 goals for Lobi, amid other dazzling displays to emerge as the league’s top-scorer.

Okpotu spent the 2018-19 season with Difaa El Jadida but struggled to make a significant impact with the Moroccan club.

The Super Eagles forward subsequently left on loan to Albania to team up with KF Laci in January 2019 in an effort to rediscover his form before he permanently signed for US Monastir.

Okpotu has featured six times for the Nigeria national team since he made his international debut in 2018.

The centre-forward was part of the Super Eagles team at the 2018 African Nations Championship in .

Okpotu will hope to continue his impressive club performances for a chance to play consistently for the three-time African champions.