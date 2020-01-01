Okereke ends barren goal run as Club Brugge overpower Waasland-Beveren

The Nigerian’s last strike for the Blue-Black was a brace against Zulte-Waregem in December 2019

David Okereke has scored his first goal of 2020 in ’s 4-1 triumph over Waasland-Beveren in Saturday’s Belgian First Division A encounter.

Since netting a brace against Zulte-Waregem on December 26, 2019, the former U23 star has gone on a run of nine months without finding the net.

Against Wase Wolven, however, the former Spezia man returned to scoring ways inside Jan Breydel Stadium that accommodated over 9,000 fans.

Hans Vanaken gave the Blue-Black a 16th minute lead from the penalty mark after ’s Amine Khammas had brought down Nigeria’s Emmanuel Dennis. Referee Erik Lambrechts pointed to the spot before the Belgian slotted the ball past goalkeeper Nordin Jackers.

Daan Heymans equalised for the visitors on the half hour mark with VAR upholding the goal despite Aleksandar Vukotic’s tackle on Clinton Mata before the goal was scored.

Nine minutes later, Vanaken restored the hosts’ lead after heading home Ruud Vormer’s corner kick to hand Philippe Clement’s men a 2-1 lead going into the half-time break.

Five minutes into the second-half, Okereke found the net after Eduard Sobol’s cross touched his shin before sailing into the net. In the 84th minute, substitute Michael Krmencik wrapped up the win as Nicky Hayen’s men returned home with heads bowed low.

After an impressive evening, Okereke was replaced in the 78th minute by international Krepin Diatta. His compatriot, Dennis, who was cautioned in the 52nd minute, came off after 72 minutes for ’s Charles De Ketelaere. Cote d'Ivoire's duo of Simon Deli and Odilon Kossounou including Angola's Mata were in action from start to finish.

For the visitors, Belgium-born striker of Senegalese descent Aboubakary Koita and Khammas lasted for the whole duration.

Thanks to this result, Club Brugge are third in the Jupiler League log having garnered nine points from five matches, with Waregem sitting in seventh position with six points.

Okereke would be hoping to find the net again when his club travel to Regenboogstadion for Sunday's clash with Zulte Waregem that parade ’s Daniel Opare and Burundi international Saido Berahino. On Saturday, Waasland-Beveren welcome to the Freethiel Stadion.