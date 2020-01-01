Okechukwu and Ba celebrate Turkish Super Lig title

The African stars have taken to social media to share their excitements after clinching the Turkish top-flight trophy

midfielder Azubuike Okechukwu and striker Demba Ba have expressed their delight after winning the Turkish Super Lig title with on Sunday.

The Fatih Terim Stadium outfit clinched the trophy for the first time in their history after defeating Kayserispor 1-0 at Basaksehir Fatih Terim Stadium.

Mahmut Tekdemir scored the only goal of the encounter in the 19th minute which was enough to seal the victory for Okan Buruk’s men despite Edin Visca’s missed penalty.

More teams

Okechukwu, joined Basaksehir last summer on loan from Egyptian side Pyramids FC and has made 31 appearances across all competitions for the club, including 17 in the Super Lig.

The 23-year-old midfielder was, however, not involved as they secured their 20th win of the season, against Kayserispor.

Ba, who has bagged 12 goals in the Turkish top-flight, featured for the duration of the game in his 39th appearance for the club this season.

Following the league’s success, Ba and Okechukwu have taken to social media to share their feelings.

Okechukwu played for Nigeria Professional Football League ( ) side Bayelsa United before joining Turkish club Yeni Malatyaspor in 2015.

After three years at Malatya Arena, the midfielder left for in the summer of 2018 to team up with Pyramids FC.

Sleep who😏😏. Eyes still shinning 🏆🏅 pic.twitter.com/ni5PbuxlVF — Azubuike Okechukwu (@aazzuu14) July 20, 2020

Ba, meanwhile, joined Basaksehir last summer after terminating his contract with Chinese Super League side Shanghai Shenhua.

The forward, who had 22 caps for Senegal, had previously featured for Premier League clubs , and .

The 35-year-old striker has also previously played for Mouscron, 1899 and Turkish side Goztepe.

Article continues below

Ba and Okechukwu will hope to help Basaksehir finish the 2019-20 season with victory when they face Kasimpasa on July 25.