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Four straight defeats and eight losses in their last 10 games: the Oklahoma City Thunder, the NBA's gold standard in 2025, are in deep trouble. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has sounded the alarm after a shock defeat to the Milwaukee Bucks.

"Honestly, we're just not as good a basketball team as we were in previous years, and we have to say that," said the two-time and reigning MVP after the bitter 111-119 defeat to the Eastern Conference's bottom side.

OKC let a 64-58 half-time lead slip against a Milwaukee side also missing players. The Bucks, who had won only twice until then, overwhelmed them in the third quarter, winning it 34-18 before holding on.

"We've obviously had trouble closing out games. We've been in some close games and haven't managed to win the majority of them during this stretch. It's a difficult period for us," head coach Mark Daigneault said after the game.

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Despite the Thunder's extensive injury problems, "SGA" refused to use them as an excuse. "It's our job to make it work. It's our job to figure out how this group can be as effective as the previous ones," he said.

Hartenstein struggles offensively

As well as long-term absentees Chet Holmgren, Jalen Williams and Cason Wallace, the Thunder were without Aday Mara, Jaylin Williams and Nikola Topic against the Bucks on Saturday. Gilgeous-Alexander put up his usual impressive numbers with 31 points (13/27 FG, 4/7 3PT, 8 AST), but only Ajay Mitchell (24 points, 9/14 FG) and Alex Caruso (13 points, 5/8 FG) offered serious scoring support.

Isaiah Hartenstein had a particularly poor night offensively. The German centre grabbed 12 rebounds but made just one of his seven field-goal attempts and recorded his team's second-worst plus-minus (-18), behind SGA (-24).

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For the Bucks, backup centre Kel’el Ware had the game of his life with 30 points and 13 rebounds in the absence of Tyler Herro, Kyle Kuzma, Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Kasparas Jakucionis. He may become even more important to the Bucks in the coming weeks, with starting centre Myles Turner potentially suffering a more serious knee injury in a collision with Mitchell.

After their impressive win over OKC, the Bucks now face last year's finalists San Antonio, led by Victor Wembanyama. SGA and the Thunder have back-to-back games against the Brooklyn Nets next. On paper, the Nets look like an ideal opponent for OKC to get back to winning ways. Then again, so did the Milwaukee Bucks.

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