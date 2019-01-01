'Oh my God, he was so bad!' - Gullit slams Alli showing in Ajax loss

The former Netherlands star did not hold back in his criticism of several Tottenham players following their Champions League semi-final defeat

Former star Ruud Gullit has slammed several players, including Dele Alli, for their performances in Tuesday's defeat to .

Spurs fell 1-0 at home in the semi-final first leg, as Donny van de Beek's early goal gave the Dutch side the advantage heading into next week's second leg in Amsterdam.

The home side were missing several key players in the game, including Harry Kane and Son Heung-min, with Jan Vertonghen going off in the first half with a head injury.

Gullit feels that Tottenham's players failed to step up in their team-mates' absence, noting his particular disappointment with Alli's display.

"For me a lot of players [were] disappointing because I see them every week in the Premier League," Gullit said on beIN SPORTS.

"Dele Alli – oh my god, technical-wise, so bad!

"[Victor] Wanyama – my god, technical-wise, [Danny] Rose, technical-wise, especially that. Like I said I see them every week and I think to myself: 'How is that possible?' So many mistakes.

"I know they're under pressure but also under pressure, they need to know what to do and they didn't."

Tottenham now face a massive task in the second leg, with just one of the 17 previous teams to lose the first leg at home in a European Cup/Champions League semi-final having progressed to the final.

Article continues below

That team, ironically, was Ajax, who pulled the feat off in 1995-96. The Dutch side lost 1-0 to Panathinaikos in the first leg of their semi-final before winning the second leg 3-0.

Ajax would go on to lose to in the final in penalties.