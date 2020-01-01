Ofori: Orlando Pirates confirm signing of former Maritzburg United goalkeeper

The Ghana number one finally arrives at the Buccaneers following speculation which started last season

have confirmed the signing of goalkeeper Richard Ofori from on a three-year deal.

This ends rumours around the player who was linked with the Soweto giants since last season.

"I am very happy to be here. It is a dream for me to be a part of this exciting squad and to work with the technical team," Ofori told the Pirates website.

“I also look forward to meeting my new teammates and being part of this exciting new project.”

The 26-year-old arrives at Pirates a week after French goalkeeper Joris Delle also left the club after struggling to command a starting place.

The Pirates’ goalkeeping department also include Wayne Sandilands who has been first choice as well as Siyabonga Mpontshane.

“It feels so good [signing for Pirates] because they are like one of the biggest teams in the world," Ofori told Pirates TV.

"So to sign for them I feel very excited and it’s like a dream come true because every player wants to play for one of the biggest clubs in the world.

“I feel happy, good and at home because I feel like I have been playing with them for a while so to be finally here I feel very good. Ofori admits interest in him to pick Pirates was stirred by his compatriot Fatau Dauda, a former Buccaneers keeper during the 2013/14 season.

“In 2017 we went to Afcon and then we were talking about the team. He was saying Pirates are a very good team, they are a good family,” he says.

“Whenever we were talking about it, I got excited. That time in 2017 I wasn’t even playing here. Then I said ‘so this team is a very big team and the way Fatau is talking about it.’ I felt like one day I can play for this team. So to be here at this moment, I feel very excited."

Before arriving at Maritzburg United for the 2017/18 season, Ofori had trials with and deals could not be sealed.

Now at Pirates, the goalkeeper joins big-name signings made by coach Josef Zinnbauer this season including Bafana Bafana captain Thulani Hlatshwayo, Terrence Dzvukamanja, Deon Hotto and Thabang Monare.

“It’s a very good thing to play with big giants because you will be in front of the team and when you look around you know you are surrounded by people who can fight for the badge. So it is a very good feeling and it is a very good feeling to work with the big giants."

Now with a star-studded side, expectations are higher on Zinnbauer to lead the Soweto giants to their first league title since 2012.

𝗘𝗫𝗖𝗟𝗨𝗦𝗜𝗩𝗘 𝗜𝗡𝗧𝗘𝗥𝗩𝗜𝗘𝗪

@orlandopirates Goalkeeper | Richard Ofori

Watch the FULL FEATURE on PiratesTV https://t.co/gBJ58TMpNM

Read the Official Announcement https://t.co/CLY6xK3PVq

#OrlandoPirates#OnceAlways — Orlando Pirates FC (@orlandopirates) October 20, 2020

Meanwhile, Maritzburg United coach Eric Tinkler has said that he intends to replace Ofori with two unnamed goalkeepers and one of the glovemen is believed to be from Zambia.

“With regards to the goalkeeping department, we are searching for two keepers,” Tinkler told the media as per Sowetan Live.

“Not only someone to replace Richard. It is ongoing. We want to make sure that whoever we bring in is the right person.”

While Ofori has joined Pirates, utility manTebogo Tlolane returns to Maritzburg United for another season-long loan stint.