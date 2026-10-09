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Italy v Türkiye - UEFA Nations League 2026/27 Group A1 MD4Getty Images Sport
Khaled Mahmoud
Translated by

Officially: Turkey announce Montella's departure as Turan closes in on succeeding him

V. Montella
Turkiye
UEFA Nations League A
Italy
Türkiye

From the Euro quarter-final to departure

The Turkish Football Federation announced on Friday that it had parted ways with senior national team head coach Vincenzo Montella.

The decision follows a dismal international break, with Turkey losing all four of their UEFA Nations League matches. They went down twice to Italy and also suffered defeats to France and Belgium.

The federation's official statement read: "It has been decided not to continue with the coach of our senior national team, Mr Vincenzo Montella".



Montella took charge in September 2023 and guided Turkey to Euro 2024, where they reached the quarter-finals before losing 2-1 to the Netherlands. It was their best run at a European Championship, matching their showing at the same stage in 2000.

The Italian also helped Turkey reach the World Cup for only the third time in their history this summer. Their campaign ended early, though, bottom of a group featuring the United States, Australia and Paraguay.

Former Turkey star Arda Turan has emerged as a leading candidate to succeed him, according to the Italian press.

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