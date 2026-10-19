The Portuguese Football Federation have confirmed Cristiano Ronaldo's punishment after he walked out of the Portugal camp during the international break.

The Federation handed Ronaldo a 30-day suspension and a 255-euro fine for leaving the national team's base in Denmark during the most recent window.

Crucially, the ban won't keep him out of Portugal's next two matches. Ronaldo left the camp on 30 September, so he remains free to face Denmark on 14 November and Wales three days later.

Under the Portuguese Football Federation's disciplinary code, he could have been hit with anything from a one-month to a six-month suspension plus a fine. In the end, he escaped with the minimum: 30 days.

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The text of the punishment

The full text of the decision read as follows: "Based on the foregoing and the grounds set out, the Disciplinary Council, Amateur Section, of the Portuguese Football Federation has decided, in this case, to consider the charge fully justified, and accordingly, to convict the accused Cristiano Ronaldo dos Santos Aveiro of committing the disciplinary offence provided for and punishable under the first paragraph of Article 160 of the Portuguese Football Federation's disciplinary code, in a single incident and deliberately."

It went on: "Based on this, it is decided to impose a 30-day suspension, in addition to a financial fine of 2.5 accounting units, equivalent to 255 euros (two hundred and fifty-five euros)."