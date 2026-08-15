Paris Saint-Germain have officially confirmed the signing of Belgian forward Mika Godts from Ajax Amsterdam. He becomes the club's third attacking reinforcement of the summer and their fifth arrival overall, a fresh boost to Luis Enrique's options ahead of the new season.

An official statement revealed that Godts had put pen to paper on a contract running until 2031 and would wear the number 22 shirt. The French club struck their agreement with Ajax for a fee of 55 million euros, made up of 45 million euros fixed plus 10 million euros in additional incentives.

Tough negotiations preceded the deal. Ajax rejected an initial offer worth 45 million euros, of which 40 million was fixed and 5 million in bonuses, before also turning down a second bid that pushed past the 50 million euro barrier including incentives. At the third attempt, the two clubs found an agreement satisfying both parties.

The Dutch side had hoped to bank 60 million euros for letting the player go. In the end they settled for 55 million euros, with Godts's desire to join Paris Saint-Germain playing an important role in speeding the deal along.

At 21, the Belgian represents a promising attacking addition to the European champions. He can fill more than one role across the front line, particularly out wide, and prefers the left flank despite favouring his right foot. That profile makes him a close fit for the roles Khvicha Kvaratskhelia used to occupy.

Godts arrives in Paris off the back of a standout season with Ajax. He featured in 32 matches in the Dutch league, scoring 17 goals and providing 12 assists, and he opened the new campaign with a goal in the first leg of the Europa League third qualifying round against Shelbourne.

On the international stage, Godts has won two caps for Belgium. He missed out on the squad for the last World Cup, but now lands a fresh chance to prove himself at the highest European level.