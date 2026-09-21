Officially: Spain reward Luis de la Fuente with a historic contract

Spain wasted no time rewarding Luis de la Fuente for the history he made with the national team. The Spanish Football Federation has extended the veteran coach's contract until 2032, a move that underlines its commitment to the project he has led for years.

Chaired by Rafael Louzan, the board of the Royal Spanish Football Federation unanimously approved the extension during a meeting at the Football City in Las Rozas, keeping de la Fuente at the helm for years to come.

Behind the decision lies his success in guiding Spain to the 2026 World Cup title, which cemented his place among the most prominent coaches in the history of the Spanish national team.

Louzan confirmed the renewal reflects the federation's desire to maintain stability and give the sporting project enough time to keep delivering.

"We are aiming for a project based on stability and trust," Louzan told the board, adding that the decision reflects the federation's confidence in de la Fuente and a project that spans years of major competitions and tournaments.

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De la Fuente, he added, had become "the most decorated coach in the history of the national team," and his years inside the federation make him worthy of carrying on for a long time yet.

The new deal stretches across some huge future landmarks. Chief among them are Euro 2028, the 2030 World Cup, which Spain will host alongside Portugal, Morocco, Paraguay, Uruguay and Argentina, and Euro 2032.

Officials plan to unveil the agreement formally at an event at the Football City, with de la Fuente and a number of Spanish football representatives present to set out the broad lines of the world champions' next chapter.

His new mission begins through the gateway of the Euro 2028 qualifiers, coinciding with Spain's participation in the next UEFA Nations League.

First up, most likely next September and October, come clashes with England, Croatia and the Czech Republic. So begins a new phase in which the world champions look to keep their grip on Europe and the globe.

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