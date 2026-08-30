Officially: new president elected for the Saudi Arabian Football Federation

The general assembly of the Saudi Arabian Football Federation approved on Sunday the victory of Badr Al-Ruzaiza's list to head the federation's board of directors for the upcoming term.

No vote was required. The elections went through by acclamation once officials confirmed that the sole list submitted met every electoral condition and regulation.

Al-Ruzaiza takes the chairman's role within the list, with Louai Mishabi coming in as vice-chairman. Seven names complete the board: Lamia bin Bahian, Fahd Al-Mansour, Salman Al-Sudairi, Thamer Al-Saadoun, Omar Al-Juraisi, Nicolas Coward and Gerard Rudi.

Last Wednesday, the federation's elections committee for the sixth term had revealed the final list of candidates for chairman, vice-chairman and board membership. It followed the completion of appeals and grievance procedures and the expiry of the withdrawal window for candidates.

Approval of the final list landed within the timeline set out for the electoral process, first announced on 16 July. The sole list then secured victory by acclamation, with no ballot needed.

Al-Ruzaiza now begins a four-year term as head of the Saudi Arabian Football Federation, succeeding Yasser Al-Misehal.

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