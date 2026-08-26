Manchester City announced on Wednesday, via its official website, the signing of Morocco's Ayyoub Bouaddi from French side Lille. The five-year contract ties him to the English club until 2031, with the transfer completed and international clearance secured.

Just 18, Bouaddi arrives at the Etihad as one of the brightest young talents in world football. He racked up 96 appearances in a Lille shirt and has already featured in eight internationals for Morocco.

The midfielder broke into Lille's first team in the UEFA Europa Conference League, three days after turning 16. He gradually established himself and became one of the key figures in the French side's engine room.

Bouaddi: Manchester City is the best club in the world

Bouaddi spoke after sealing his move to City: "It's a very special day for me and my family."

He added: "Manchester City, for me, is the best club in the world. It's a dream to be here and to be able to call myself a Manchester City player."

Warming to the theme, he continued: "I've watched City for many years, and I love the way it plays. The club always tries to produce high-quality football, and it has proven itself to be a team that knows how to win. This club feels as though it was built to achieve victories."

"The team has world-class players, Enzo is a great coach, and I'm really looking forward to playing at the Etihad Stadium in front of all the fans," he went on.

The Moroccan explained: "I still have a lot to develop, as I'm only 18. I'm happy with the progress I've made so far, but I know I can improve a lot, and there's no better place for me to do that."

His parting words carried a promise: "This club demands trophies, and I'll give everything I have to make sure we compete for every title."

Hugo Viana: Bouaddi has huge potential

Hugo Viana, City's sporting director, hailed the youngster's ability and backed his potential.

"Ayyoub's potential is enormous," Viana said. "He is a player who has everything a top-level midfielder needs."

He added: "Although he's only 18, he already possesses exceptional footballing intelligence, and he will continue to develop under the leadership of Enzo Maresca."

The sporting director continued: "We followed him very closely, and over time we became more convinced that he is a huge talent who will shine with Manchester City."

Shining with Morocco

Bouaddi caught the eye with Morocco at the most recent World Cup. Deployed as a defensive midfielder, he impressed with his composure and his knack for controlling the tempo.

Take the clash with Brazil. Morocco enjoyed around 70% possession in the first half, and Bouaddi's passing accuracy hit 91%. He completed all 16 of his passes in the attacking third, recovered the ball six times, made five interceptions and won nine duels.

Morocco reached the quarter-finals with Bouaddi in the side before France knocked them out.

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Bouaddi wears the number 32 shirt

City confirmed that Bouaddi will wear the number 32 shirt, the same number he wore at Lille.

The Moroccan becomes City's fourth summer signing, following Elliot Anderson, Jeremy Monga and Geronimo Rulli through the door.

He now hopes to keep developing at City and push his level higher under the coaching staff, at the start of a new chapter in his professional career.

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