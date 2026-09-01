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Hussein Hamdy

Translated by

Officially: La Liga confirms date of El Clasico

Real Madrid
Barcelona
LaLiga
Spain

A breathtaking summit

La Liga confirmed the date of the season's first Clasico between Barcelona and Real Madrid on Tuesday.

Writing on their account on the "X" network, La Liga said the Clasico will take place in the tenth round of the competition at the "Spotify Camp Nou" stadium on 25 October at nine o'clock in the evening local time.

You can discuss topics and news in greater depth in the "Kooora" forums

Both sides share top spot on 9 points after the first 3 rounds, though Barca lead on goal difference.

This will be the first Clasico of Jose Mourinho's second spell with Real Madrid. Hansi Flick, meanwhile, boasts impressive figures against Los Blancos across his first two seasons at the "Spotify Camp Nou".

Read also: Flick: We completed a top-class deal, and I rule out this matter in the transfer market


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