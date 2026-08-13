La Liga have officially postponed the opening-round clash between Celta Vigo and Osasuna, originally scheduled for 9:30pm next Sunday.

According to "Mundo Deportivo", the fixture will now be played on Thursday 27 August at 8:30pm.

The decision followed an audit report from an inspection of the pitch, carried out by La Liga officials throughout Wednesday. Inspectors discovered a fungus severely affecting the surface at Celta Vigo's Balaidos stadium.

Setting the new date falls solely to La Liga. They no longer need to wait on the Spanish Football Federation, having held full authority since the middle of last season.

La Liga's official statement confirmed the move was made in coordination with the Spanish Football Federation and both clubs.

Three other first-round matches have already been postponed ahead of the season's start next Saturday: Valencia against Real Betis, Real Madrid against Real Sociedad, and Barcelona against Athletic Bilbao.