Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

Goal.com
LiveTickets

This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
la liga logoGetty Images

Translated by

Officially: fourth match of the opening round of La Liga postponed

Celta Vigo vs Osasuna
Celta Vigo
Osasuna
LaLiga
Spain

Because of a fungus on the pitch

La Liga have officially postponed the opening-round clash between Celta Vigo and Osasuna, originally scheduled for 9:30pm next Sunday.

According to "Mundo Deportivo", the fixture will now be played on Thursday 27 August at 8:30pm.

The decision followed an audit report from an inspection of the pitch, carried out by La Liga officials throughout Wednesday. Inspectors discovered a fungus severely affecting the surface at Celta Vigo's Balaidos stadium.

Setting the new date falls solely to La Liga. They no longer need to wait on the Spanish Football Federation, having held full authority since the middle of last season.

La Liga's official statement confirmed the move was made in coordination with the Spanish Football Federation and both clubs.

LaLiga
Celta Vigo crest
Celta Vigo
CEL
Osasuna crest
Osasuna
OSA

Three other first-round matches have already been postponed ahead of the season's start next Saturday: Valencia against Real Betis, Real Madrid against Real Sociedad, and Barcelona against Athletic Bilbao.

Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google