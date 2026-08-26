The elections committee for the board of the Saudi Arabian Football Federation in its sixth term has announced the final list of candidates for the presidency and membership of the board.

The announcement came after the appeals and grievances stages wrapped up and the window for candidates to withdraw closed, in line with the timetable published on 16 July.

The committee had unveiled the preliminary list of candidates on 8 August. From 9 to 13 August, candidates could submit appeals and grievances to the Saudi Sports Arbitration Centre, which examined every submission and issued its rulings. Those rulings accepted the cases in form but rejected them in substance, according to what the centre reported.

The Saudi Federation explained in an official statement today that, with the appeals and grievances stage over, the committee completed the remaining procedures on the timetable. The withdrawal window ended yesterday (Tuesday) 25 August, and not a single withdrawal request landed on the committee's desk.

Article (8) of the federation's elections regulations hands the committee its powers. Paragraph (5) requires "the approval of the preliminary and final lists of candidates for the presidency and membership of the board after studying them and verifying that they meet all the conditions stipulated in these regulations". On that basis, the elections committee approved the final list of candidates for the sixth-term board elections.

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Riyadh will host the federation's extraordinary general assembly on (Sunday) 30 August.

Badr bin Sulaiman bin Abdullah Al-Ruzaiza heads the list for the presidency, with Louai bin Omar bin Awad Mishabi as his vice-president.

The membership seats went to Lamia bint Ibrahim bin Abdullah Bahyan, Fahd bin Adnan bin Abdulrahman Al-Mansour, Salman bin Muteb bin Khalid Al-Sudairy, Thamer bin Abdullah bin Abdulkarim Al-Saadoun, Omar bin Abdulrahman bin Ali Al-Juraisi, Nicholas Arthur Coward and Gerard Bernard Rudy.

Earlier, the committee had thrown out the second electoral list headed by Shaker Al-Osaimi in full for failing to meet the conditions. Article (26/4) on endorsements caught it out, as he submitted endorsements from outside the clubs that are members of the general assembly, along with Article (33/2) of the statute on the English language and the absence of experience.

Out too went the third list headed by Khalid Al-Ghamdi, after his presidential candidacy fell short of the requirements under Article (33/2) of the statute.

Ahmed Al-Wadai suffered the same fate, with his presidential candidacy ruled not to meet the requirements under Article (33/2) of the statute, though the committee accepted the rest of the members of his list.

Fahd Al-Ghufaili's list fell in the same way, his presidential candidacy deemed not to meet the requirements under Article (33/2) of the statute.

Hatem Khaimi's list joined the casualties, with the committee ruling his presidential candidacy did not meet the requirements under Article (33/2) of the statute.

Yasser Al-Misehal had announced his resignation as president of the Saudi Arabian Football Federation after Saudi Arabia crashed out of the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico at the group stage.

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