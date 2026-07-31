Officially: Emerse Faé refuses to renew his contract with the Ivory Coast national team

The Ivorian Football Federation announced on Friday the end of Emerse Faé's spell in charge of "the Elephants", after the 42-year-old coach decided not to renew his contract, which officially expires on 31 July 2026.

An official statement confirmed that Faé's contract will not be renewed, with the federation offering its deep thanks to the coach for "his commitment, professionalism and service to the national team throughout his tenure".

"We salute his contribution to the development of the national team and the results achieved under his leadership, which will remain an important part of the history of modern Ivorian football," the statement added.

The federation's executive committee extended its warmest congratulations to Faé, wishing him "continued success in his professional career". Decisions on the appointment of a new coach and the make-up of his technical staff will follow in due course.

A legacy rich in numbers and history

The Nantes native leaves Côte d'Ivoire behind with a remarkable coaching legacy. He took charge of 36 matches, winning 25 of them against just 4 draws and 7 defeats.

Faé's finest hour remains the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations title on home soil, a triumph that put "the Elephants" back at the forefront of the continent.

He pulled off another historic feat too. Faé steered the national team to the 2026 World Cup, the country's first appearance at the tournament since 2014, after a flawless qualifying campaign in which the team's net was not breached by a single goal.

The curtain falls, then, on the Emerse Faé era. His departure at the end of his contract came as little surprise, and the Ivorian Football Federation now begins the search for a successor capable of building on what has been achieved.