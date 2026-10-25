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Al Hilal v Al Ettifaq: Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport
GOAL
Translated by

Officially: Al-Hilal v Al-Ettifaq match postponed in the Roshn League

Al Hilal
Saudi Pro League
Saudi Arabia

Decision in favour of the leader of Asia

The Saudi Pro League has pushed back the clash between Al-Hilal and Al-Ettifaq by 48 hours. The game, part of the thirteenth round of the Roshn Saudi Pro League, will now be played on 7 November instead of the original date of 5 November.

Read also.. Exclusive to Kooora.. Discontent at Al-Hilal over the postponement of the Al-Nassr match!

Why the change? The decision hands Al-Hilal an extra rest period before they return to domestic action, having been scheduled to face UAE side Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai on 3 November in the fourth round of the AFC Champions League Elite.

Those two extra days give Al-Hilal breathing room before they meet Al-Ettifaq, with the fixture tweak factoring in both their continental and domestic commitments. The club want to keep their squad fresh through a punishing run of games.

The meeting with Al-Ettifaq matters in Al-Hilal's Roshn League campaign. Shifting the date gives Simone Inzaghi and his Italian coaching staff more time to prepare once the Asian tie is out of the way.

Al-Hilal sit top of the Roshn League with 27 points, following their 3-2 win over Al-Qadsiah in round 11.


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