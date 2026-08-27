Egypt's Al Ahly announced in the early hours of this morning, Thursday, the extension of the contract of their player Marwan Attia, keeping him within the ranks of the Red Castle until 2030.

Al Ahly said in an official statement published via their social media accounts: "Marwan Attia, the first-team footballer, has extended his contract with the club until 2030. This came during a meeting held this evening with Dr Essam Serageldin, head of the contracting sector, who completed all the administrative and financial procedures in full coordination with Wael Gomaa, the football director."

The statement added: "The player expressed his great happiness at extending his contract and continuing his career with Al Ahly and its fans in the coming years."

Attia started Al Ahly's opening match of the Egyptian Premier League last Sunday and struck a stunning goal in the 3-2 win over El Sharkia Enppi.

Next up for the Red Castle is a second league fixture on Friday evening against Zed.

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