Official statement: the Belgian federation withdraws its support for Infantino in the FIFA elections

The Belgian Football Association confirmed today, Monday, that it will not support Gianni Infantino for another term as FIFA president, citing serious concerns over transparency and governance, as well as the ruling that spared Folarin Balogun from serving the mandatory suspension at the World Cup.

Pressure has mounted on the FIFA president since his controversial proposal to sell commercial stakes in the World Cup provoked an angry backlash.

Infantino brushed off that opposition on Sunday, announcing he intends to stand again in next year's elections for a new term that would keep him in office until 2031.

In a statement issued today, Monday, the Belgian Football Association said its refusal to back Infantino stems from FIFA's failure to demonstrate "any transparency" regarding the FIFA advanced projects initiative and the handling of the red card received by Balogun.

Under that plan, the governing body proposed selling stakes in the World Cup to private investment companies for 4.2 billion dollars. Sharp criticism within sporting circles killed it off. FIFA withdrew the plan on 1 August, just days after it was revealed.

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Several important decisions and assessments in the matter still lack sufficient justification, the Belgian FA noted, raising questions about the transparency and governance of the process.

The association added: "We are in close contact with UEFA, and together we are seeking clear answers regarding the decision-making process and the subsequent steps."

UEFA have led the calls for Infantino to resign, declaring that they have lost confidence in his leadership and previously threatening to boycott FIFA tournaments, including the World Cup.

A growing number of member associations, including the English Football Association, have withdrawn their support for his re-election.

The Balogun case

On Balogun, the Belgian FA said FIFA had failed to explain its intervention or clarify how it would manage similar disciplinary matters in future.

The dispute erupted after US President Donald Trump called Infantino, prompting FIFA to postpone Balogun's mandatory one-match suspension for the intervention that earned him the red card against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

That decision cleared the striker to face Belgium in a decisive match to qualify for the World Cup quarter-finals.

Pascale Van Damme, president of the Belgian association, said: "Two months after the events, we note that our questions still remain unanswered to this day."

She continued: "Given the importance of transparency and clarity for all parties concerned, we are requesting the necessary clarifications, and at the same time, we wish to explore ways to improve current procedures, so that similar cases can be handled in a clear, consistent and effective manner in the future."

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Belgium have asked FIFA to formally add the Balogun case to the agenda of the next FIFA Council meeting on 15 October.