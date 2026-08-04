Trabzonspor opened official negotiations to sign Egyptian star Mohamed Salah on Tuesday evening, a move that could pave the way for one of the transfer market's biggest deals.

The Turkish club confirmed as much in a statement on its official "X" account: "Negotiations have begun regarding the transfer of Mohamed Salah to our club."

Beyond that, Trabzonspor kept the details under wraps. No word on the potential fee, the length of the contract, or how far the talks have progressed.

Minutes earlier, the club's official account had posted a video of the Egyptian pyramids, a nod to Salah's imminent arrival.

Turkish press reports claimed Trabzonspor had already reached an agreement with Salah and his agent Ramy Abbas over a two-year contract.

The same sources expect Salah to fly to Turkey within the next few hours to sign the deal and complete the official announcement.

The Egyptian left Liverpool at the end of last season and has been linked with a string of clubs since. Chief among them was fellow Turkish side Besiktas, before those talks collapsed.

Besiktas aside, the 34-year-old has been tied to Saudi clubs including Al-Ittihad, Al-Hilal, Al-Nassr, Al-Ahli, Al-Qadsiah and Al-Diriyah.

Read also:

Video: A fan urges Salah to move to Trabzonspor. Watch his reaction!