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A new era began at Manchester United on Wednesday after Argentine coach Mauricio Pochettino arrived in the city of Manchester.

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Pochettino posted an aerial shot of Manchester on Instagram to mark the end of his seven-hour journey from Cincinnati. It read like an official announcement that a new era had begun.

On Wednesday, The Sun reported that Manchester United have confirmed the departure of five members of the coaching staff.

The Red Devils are clearing out the staff room to make way for Pochettino's loyal backroom team, who followed him to the club from the United States national team.

Several members of Michael Carrick's backroom staff will now be looking for work.

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Jonny Evans is among those heading for the exit. He has previously coached the team three times in the Premier League.

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The 38-year-old served as Carrick's assistant throughout his spell in charge, having first taken on the role alongside interim manager Darren Fletcher.

As a player, Evans won the Premier League in 2008/09, 2010/11 and 2012/13 under Sir Alex Ferguson, before spells at West Brom and Leicester.

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Former England assistant manager Steve Holland is also out after just 11 months, having only arrived last January.

Jonathan Woodgate, the former Newcastle and Real Madrid defender, follows Carrick out of the door. The pair had also worked together during the Manchester United legend's time at Middlesbrough.

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Travis Binnion, formerly head coach of the Under-21s, leaves his first-team coaching role after five years at the club.

Former Burnley goalkeeper Craig Mawson completes the list, stepping down as goalkeeping coach.

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Mawson had worked under every Manchester United manager since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Announcing their departures, the club said in a statement: "We would like to thank the group for their full commitment, dedication and professionalism, and wish them all the best for the future."

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United are heading in a new direction under Pochettino, who arrived at Carrington on Wednesday to start putting his new regime in place.

Urgent task awaits Pochettino

Pochettino, 54, has little time to settle. His first real test at the helm comes next Sunday: a crucial Premier League trip to Liverpool.

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Manchester United announced Pochettino's appointment last Friday after sacking Michael Carrick. He delayed his arrival to lead the United States in two CONCACAF Nations League quarter-final matches, then said goodbye to the players and headed for England.

Now his focus must switch quickly from international football to the daily demands of running a club. Every move will be scrutinised, and the team needs a radical, rapid turnaround in performances and results.