Official: Manchester City announce departure of their player

Just 48 hours before the official kick-off of the season, Manchester City have settled the future of one of their players in this summer's transfer window.

On Friday evening, City confirmed the departure of young defender McAllen, a move designed to hand him more playing time.

The announcement landed ahead of the new campaign, with Enzo Maresca's side preparing to meet Arsenal in the Community Shield next Sunday.

The 21-year-old will join Burnley on a season-long loan, turning out in the Championship for the 2026/27 season.

McAllen had travelled with the City squad on their pre-season tour of Asia and joined in the preparations. His coaching staff, though, preferred to send him out on loan so he could become a key figure in Burnley's push back to the Premier League.

He is no stranger to the Championship. The young defender spent August 2025 on loan at Watford, featuring in 17 matches, before City recalled him in January 2026 as a defensive injury crisis bit into the squad.

That recall opened the door to his first-team debut against Brighton. He also netted his first goal in a City shirt against Exeter City in the FA Cup, taking his tally to seven senior appearances.