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Official comment: will Al-Hilal snatch Al-Qadsiah's star before the end of the transfer window?

Al Hilal
Al Qadsiah
A. Al Salem
Saudi Pro League
Saudi Arabia

Sham negotiations

Al-Qadsiah striker Abdullah Al-Salem has ended speculation over a move to Al-Hilal this transfer window, confirming he will stay put and focus on the new season.

Al-Salem told Saudi newspaper "Asharq Al-Awsat": "I am settled and continuing with Al-Qadsiah and I am seeking to serve it, and I know absolutely nothing about these offers."

The striker insists the team's goals stretch well beyond simply competing. "Our ambition this season is to win a title with the team," he said.

Read also: he escaped the loan trap: Al-Ahli sign Al-Hilal's outcast

He also praised Al-Qadsiah's recent preparations. "The Spain camp was very successful," he said, pointing to the team's readiness ahead of the new campaign.

Saudi Pro League
Al Shabab crest
Al Shabab
ALS
Al Qadsiah crest
Al Qadsiah
ALQ
Saudi Pro League
Al Hilal crest
Al Hilal
HIL
Al-Faisaly crest
Al-Faisaly
AFS

Turning to the club's hierarchy, Al-Salem hailed the work done over the past seasons. The management, he stressed, poured huge effort into building and developing the project. "Al-Qadsiah's management worked hard in the previous seasons on the success of the club's project," he said.

Now, he believes, the club stand on the brink of reward. "I believe this season will be the season of reaping the fruits," he said, slamming the door on any talk about his future.

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