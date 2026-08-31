Manchester City have confirmed the signing of Brazilian winger Allan Elias from Palmeiras, the club's sixth arrival of the summer window. It's another move to strengthen Enzo Maresca's squad before the market closes.

The deal is worth 32 million pounds up front, with a further two million in add-ons. The 22-year-old has put pen to paper on a five-year contract at the English club.

Allan spoke after completing his move: "It is an incredible moment for me. Manchester City, with all the titles they have won over the past 15 years, are one of the most attractive clubs for players in the world."

He added: "Joining them today is the happiest moment of my life. I love Palmeiras and I always will, but the decision to join City was easy," stressing that his goal is to develop his level and reach the best possible version of himself.

The Brazilian went on: "The talks I have had with City officials so far convinced me that there is no better place to achieve my ambitions, and I promise the Manchester City fans that I will give my utmost to make the most of this opportunity."

New deals

City aren't done there. The club are pressing on with more business just hours before the window shuts, hunting further reinforcements.

ESPN sources report that City are in talks to sign Dutchman Cody Gakpo, the Liverpool forward, whom the Reds value at around 85 million pounds. Liverpool are insisting on lining up a replacement before they sanction any departure.

Enzo Fernandez is another target. City are preparing to lodge at least one offer for the Argentine midfielder before deadline, after Chelsea left him out of their squad for the 4-3 win over Brighton at Stamford Bridge.