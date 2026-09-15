UEFA have handed down a raft of decisions settling the fate of the continental finals for the next four years, and unveiled a fresh shake-up of the Nations League format.

The rulings came at a decisive meeting of UEFA's Executive Committee, held today in the Greek city of Thessaloniki.

The men's finals map

Pride of place went to the men's UEFA Champions League, according to UEFA's statement, as follows:

The 2028 final: staged at the Munich Arena in Munich, the showpiece returns to Bayern Munich's stronghold after the famous 2012 final.

The 2029 final: hosted by the new Spotify Camp Nou in Barcelona. It will be the first European final the ground stages in its new guise, making it the largest stadium in Europe, and its first since the historic 1999 final.

As for UEFA's other two competitions:

Europa League: Bucharest's National Arena in 2028, then the Serbia National Stadium in Belgrade in 2029.

Conference League: the Juventus Stadium in Turin in 2028, followed by the Puskas Arena in Budapest in 2029.

The women's finals and the Super Cup

Nor did the women's competitions and the Super Cup escape UEFA's attention. The rulings:

UEFA Women's Champions League: the Parc Olympique Lyonnais in Lyon Decines in 2028, then the Wales National Stadium in Cardiff in 2029.

UEFA Super Cup: the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam in 2027, and the Astana Arena in Astana, Kazakhstan, in 2028, a striking bid to widen the event's reach.

UEFA Futsal Champions League: the 2027 final heads to the Biel/Bienne Arena in Switzerland.

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A revolution in the UEFA Nations League

In a strategic move, the Executive Committee approved a change to the promotion and relegation system in the Nations League for the 2026/2027 season.

The tweak is designed to ease a smooth transition to the new system approved in May 2026, which will cut the tournament from four groups to just three from the 2028/2029 season, sharpening the competitive edge of the matches.

UEFA wrapped up the meeting by naming the venue for their next gathering. The Executive Committee will reconvene in Belfast, Northern Ireland, on 7 December, the day immediately after the Euro 2028 qualifying draw, which takes place in the same city.