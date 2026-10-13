Jose Mourinho, the Real Madrid coach, has named his squad for tomorrow's meeting with Roma, Wednesday, in the second round of the first stage of the Champions League.

Injuries have cost him three men. Eder Militao, Rodrygo Goes and Raul Asencio all miss out.

Real Madrid opened their European campaign by beating Inter Milan 2-1.





The full Real Madrid squad is as follows:

Goalkeepers: Courtois, Lunin, Sergio Mestre.

Next matches ROM Champions League 15:00 RMA

Defenders: Huijsen, Arnold, Konate, Cucurella, Carreras, Rudiger, Dumfries.

Midfielders: Bellingham, Camavinga, Valverde, Tchouameni, Arda Guler, Bernardo Silva, Thiago.

Forwards: Vinicius Junior, Endrick, Mbappe, Espi, Brahim Diaz, Yan Diomande.



