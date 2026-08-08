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Official! Arsenal announce the second-most expensive transfer in the club's history

Premier League
Transfers
Arsenal
Newcastle United
B. Guimaraes

English champions Arsenal have got the player they wanted and prised Brazil international Bruno Guimaraes away from league rivals Newcastle United.

Kai Havertz's club announced on Saturday that the Germany international has signed a five-year contract. Around €87 million is set to head to Newcastle, where team manager Matthias Jaissle is losing the key figure in midfield at the start of his tenure.

"This step is very difficult for me, because Newcastle mean a great deal to me, but I wanted to experience something new in my life. I feel ready for a new challenge," said the 28-year-old, who joined Newcastle from Olympique Lyon in 2022 for just under €50 million.

Arsenal had been chasing the Brazilian for several months and have now made him the second-most expensive signing in the club's history behind fellow midfielder Declan Rice (€117 million). The Englishman Rice also apparently played his part in Guimaraes' move.

Earlier, Arsenal had already signed Hincapie, Meslier and Tzolis

"Come here - and please no more fights, now we're friends,'" Guimaraes said of a message from Rice. In north London, Guimaraes will also operate behind a Germany international. After German Nick Woltemade was chasing goals in front of him last year, he will now link up with Havertz at the Champions League finalists.

That makes Guimaraes Arsenal's fourth new signing after deals for Piero Hincapie, Illan Meslier and Christos Tzolis (€40 million) had already been completed.

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