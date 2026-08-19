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Off the pitch: Al-Hilal star knocks Ronaldo off the top of the Saudi League

C. Ronaldo
R. Neves
Al Riyadh vs Al Nassr FC
Al Riyadh
Al Nassr FC
Saudi Pro League
Al-Fayha vs Al Hilal
Al-Fayha
Al Hilal
Portugal
Saudi Arabia

A new battle lost by the Portuguese star in Roshn

Al-Hilal star and Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo has knocked the skipper of neighbours and traditional rivals Al-Nassr off the top of the Saudi Roshn League, in a battle waged off the pitch.

"EA SPORTS FC" have published their list of the highest-rated Saudi League players in the "FC27" video game, and Ronaldo has dropped from the top spot he had held for the past three years.

Ronaldo comes second in the Saudi League with a rating of 84. That leaves him behind compatriot Ruben Neves, the Al-Hilal midfielder, whose rating of 85 makes him the highest-rated player in the division.

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He does not sit in second place alone. Ronaldo ties with Serbia's Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, the Al-Hilal midfielder, and Mexico's Julian Quinones, the Al-Qadsiah forward.

Saudi Pro League
Al-Fayha crest
Al-Fayha
ALF
Al Hilal crest
Al Hilal
HIL
Saudi Pro League
Al Riyadh crest
Al Riyadh
ALR
Al Nassr FC crest
Al Nassr FC
ALN

Six players land a rating of 83: Portugal's Francisco Trincao, Brazil's Roger Ibanez and England's Ivan Toney of Al-Ahli, France's Kingsley Coman, Spain's Inigo Martinez, and Portugal's Joao Felix of Al-Nassr.

Several world-class names miss out on the top ten altogether. France's Karim Benzema and Theo Hernandez of Al-Hilal both get a rating of 82, level with Al-Nassr star Sadio Mane of Senegal.

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