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The award was not the final verdict. When Firas Al-Buraikan lost out on the award for Asia's best player, Al-Ahli's response was quicker and more powerful than any coronation. A single message set social media alight and turned sadness into pride: 'You are number one in our eyes, Firas.'

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Al-Ahli wasted no time in backing Firas Al-Buraikan after the striker missed out on the award for Asia's best player of 2026. The gesture showed how highly the club rate the impressive performances and influential contributions he has delivered recently, even though he fell short in the race for the continental prize.

The club posted a picture of their international striker on their official X account, alongside a message full of appreciation: "Of the highest standing, and the award did not reach his stature. Number one in our eyes, Firas". The point was clear. Al-Ahli are proud of his abilities, and individual awards won't change his standing within the team.

Support didn't only come from the boardroom. Turkish defender Merih Demiral, Al-Buraikan's teammate, gave his own verdict on the result on X: "The real winner in our eyes". It was a clear show of support for the Saudi striker and a sign of the solidarity inside the Al-Ahli dressing room.

Al-Buraikan earned his place on the final shortlist through his goals and his influential role in Al-Ahli's march to the AFC Champions League title. He scored the winner in the final against Japanese side Machida, and he also made his mark for the Saudi Arabia national team.

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In the end, Iranian goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand of Tractor took the prize, beating Al-Buraikan and Al-Hilal captain Salem Al-Dawsari.

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The award may have eluded him, but the messages that followed the announcement showed just how highly he's regarded at his club. He remains one of the most prominent names in Saudi attacking football, and Al-Ahli supporters will hope he keeps up his presence and influence in the competitions ahead.

He's enjoying one of the best spells of his career. Al-Buraikan has become a key figure in the Al-Ahli line-up and a goalscorer the team rely on in big matches. That's what earned him a deserved spot on the shortlist for the continental award.

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Al-Ahli fans believe what he produced last season should have been enough to win it. They point above all to his decisive goal in the AFC Champions League final, which won Al-Ahli the title and wrote his name into the club's history.

Instead, Beiranvand walked away with the award, sparking widespread debate among Saudi fans who felt Al-Buraikan deserved it more.

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Al-Ahli, though, refused to let sadness overwhelm their player. They quickly backed him with a powerful message of moral support, making clear that the club stand behind their striker in all circumstances and that individual awards aren't the only measure of a player's worth.

Demiral's message tells its own story. The Al-Ahli dressing room is tight-knit, and the players see Al-Buraikan as the real winner, whatever the official result says.

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Now comes a new challenge. Al-Buraikan must turn this backing into extra motivation on the pitch, answer everyone who doubted he deserved the award with stronger performances in the coming matches, and lead Al-Ahli and the Saudi Arabia national team to more trophies.

Someone else may have taken the award, but his place in the hearts of Al-Ahli supporters hasn't changed. If anything, it's grown. He's proved he is a great player in character and quality, not just through his goals.