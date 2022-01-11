Kerala Blasters on their longest unbeaten run - Can Odisha FC halt Ivan Vukomanovic's men?

Red-hot Kerala Blasters take on Odisha FC in their 11th match of the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL) season on Wednesday at the Tilak Maidan in Goa.

The Kerala-based club will take the field as the league leaders, high on confidence after a 1-0 win over Hyderabad FC in their last game. Ivan Vukomanovic's side have not lost any match since losing their season opener against ATK Mohun Bagan. In fact, Kerala won three out of their last five matches and have drawn twice.

Odisha, on the other hand, have had a topsy-turvy campaign so far. After a four-match winless run, out of which they lost in three including a 6-1 drubbing at the hands of Hyderabad, the team regained some confidence by beating Mumbai City 4-2.

As the Kalinga Warriors gear up to take on an in-form Kerala Blasters and avenge their defeat (2-1) from the first phase, we look at some of the interesting stats ahead of the game.

Stats courtesy: Opta Jeev