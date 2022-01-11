Kerala Blasters on their longest unbeaten run - Can Odisha FC halt Ivan Vukomanovic's men?
Red-hot Kerala Blasters take on Odisha FC in their 11th match of the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL) season on Wednesday at the Tilak Maidan in Goa.
The Kerala-based club will take the field as the league leaders, high on confidence after a 1-0 win over Hyderabad FC in their last game. Ivan Vukomanovic's side have not lost any match since losing their season opener against ATK Mohun Bagan. In fact, Kerala won three out of their last five matches and have drawn twice.
Odisha, on the other hand, have had a topsy-turvy campaign so far. After a four-match winless run, out of which they lost in three including a 6-1 drubbing at the hands of Hyderabad, the team regained some confidence by beating Mumbai City 4-2.
As the Kalinga Warriors gear up to take on an in-form Kerala Blasters and avenge their defeat (2-1) from the first phase, we look at some of the interesting stats ahead of the game.
Stats courtesy: Opta Jeev
- Odisha and Kerala Blasters have one win each from their last five matches in the ISL (D3), their most recent match this season ended with the Blasters winning 2-1.
- Kerala Blasters are unbeaten in their last nine matches in the Indian Super League (W4 D5), their longest unbeaten run in the ISL and also the current active longest such run for any team.
- Odisha FC have conceded 12 goals from set-pieces during the current edition of the Indian Super League, the highest of any team and the only team to concede over 10 goals from this type of play.
- Odisha have four wins and four losses from their nine matches in the Indian Super League this season (D1); however, they have just one win from their last five matches (D1 L3).
- No player has been subbed off more often in the current campaign of the Indian Super League than Kerala Blasters’ Sahal Abdul Samad (10).