Odisha 2022-23: Full Indian Super League schedule released

Odisha will kick off the 2022-23 Indian Super League (ISL) season with an away clash against Jamshedpur on October 11.
The Juggernauts will then face off against Mumbai City at the Mumbai Football Arena before their first home game of the season that will be against Kerala Blasters on October 23.
Spanish manager Josep Gombau has returned for his second stint at the club and will want to ensure a play-off berth in the new campaign.
GOAL brings you Odisha's full Indian Super League fixture list for 2022-23.
Odisha Indian Super League 2022-23 fixture list
Date
Kick-off time
Fixture
Oct 11, 2022
7:30pm
Jamshedpur vs Odisha
Oct 15, 2022
7:30pm
Mumbai City vs Odisha
Oct 23, 2022
7:30pm
Odisha vs Kerala Blasters
Oct 27, 2022
7:30pm
Odisha vs Bengaluru
Nov 5, 2022
5:30pm
Hyderabad vs Odisha
Nov 18, 2022
7:30pm
East Bengal vs Odisha
Nov 24, 2022
7:30pm
Odisha vs Chennaiyin
Dec 2, 2022
7:30pm
Odisha vs NorthEast United
Dec 10, 2022
5:30pm
FC Goa vs Odisha
Dec 15, 2022
7:30pm
Odisha vs ATK Mohun Bagan
Dec 26, 2022
7:30pm
Kerala Blasters vs Odisha
Jan 2, 2023
7:30pm
Odisha vs Mumbai City
Jan 7, 2023
7:30pm
Odisha vs East Bengal
Jan 14, 2023
5:30pm
Bengaluru vs Odisha
Jan 28, 2023
7:30pm
ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha
Feb 2, 2023
7:30pm
Chennaiyin vs Odisha
Feb 6, 2023
7:30pm
Odisha vs FC Goa
Feb 10, 2023
7:30pm
Odisha vs Hyderabad
Feb 17, 2023
7:30pm
NorthEast United vs Odisha
Feb 25, 2023
5:30pm
Odisha vs Jamshedpur
All times IST