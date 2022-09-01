Odisha 2022-23: Full Indian Super League schedule released

Josep Gambau's side have learned who they will kick off the new campaign against

Odisha will kick off the 2022-23 Indian Super League (ISL) season with an away clash against Jamshedpur on October 11.

The Juggernauts will then face off against Mumbai City at the Mumbai Football Arena before their first home game of the season that will be against Kerala Blasters on October 23.

Spanish manager Josep Gombau has returned for his second stint at the club and will want to ensure a play-off berth in the new campaign.

GOAL brings you Odisha's full Indian Super League fixture list for 2022-23.

Odisha Indian Super League 2022-23 fixture list

Date Kick-off time Fixture Oct 11, 2022 7:30pm Jamshedpur vs Odisha Oct 15, 2022 7:30pm Mumbai City vs Odisha Oct 23, 2022 7:30pm Odisha vs Kerala Blasters Oct 27, 2022 7:30pm Odisha vs Bengaluru Nov 5, 2022 5:30pm Hyderabad vs Odisha Nov 18, 2022 7:30pm East Bengal vs Odisha Nov 24, 2022 7:30pm Odisha vs Chennaiyin Dec 2, 2022 7:30pm Odisha vs NorthEast United Dec 10, 2022 5:30pm FC Goa vs Odisha Dec 15, 2022 7:30pm Odisha vs ATK Mohun Bagan Dec 26, 2022 7:30pm Kerala Blasters vs Odisha Jan 2, 2023 7:30pm Odisha vs Mumbai City Jan 7, 2023 7:30pm Odisha vs East Bengal Jan 14, 2023 5:30pm Bengaluru vs Odisha Jan 28, 2023 7:30pm ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha Feb 2, 2023 7:30pm Chennaiyin vs Odisha Feb 6, 2023 7:30pm Odisha vs FC Goa Feb 10, 2023 7:30pm Odisha vs Hyderabad Feb 17, 2023 7:30pm NorthEast United vs Odisha Feb 25, 2023 5:30pm Odisha vs Jamshedpur

All times IST