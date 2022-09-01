Odisha 2022-23: Full Indian Super League schedule released

Josep Gambau's side have learned who they will kick off the new campaign against

Odisha will kick off the 2022-23 Indian Super League (ISL) season with an away clash against Jamshedpur on October 11.

The Juggernauts will then face off against Mumbai City at the Mumbai Football Arena before their first home game of the season that will be against Kerala Blasters on October 23.

Spanish manager Josep Gombau has returned for his second stint at the club and will want to ensure a play-off berth in the new campaign.

GOAL brings you Odisha's full Indian Super League fixture list for 2022-23.

Odisha Indian Super League 2022-23 fixture list

Date

Kick-off time

Fixture

Oct 11, 2022

7:30pm

Jamshedpur vs Odisha

Oct 15, 2022

7:30pm

Mumbai City vs Odisha

Oct 23, 2022

7:30pm

Odisha vs Kerala Blasters

Oct 27, 2022

7:30pm

Odisha vs Bengaluru

Nov 5, 2022

5:30pm

Hyderabad vs Odisha

Nov 18, 2022

7:30pm

East Bengal vs Odisha

Nov 24, 2022

7:30pm

Odisha vs Chennaiyin

Dec 2, 2022

7:30pm

Odisha vs NorthEast United

Dec 10, 2022

5:30pm

FC Goa vs Odisha

Dec 15, 2022

7:30pm

Odisha vs ATK Mohun Bagan

Dec 26, 2022

7:30pm

Kerala Blasters vs Odisha

Jan 2, 2023

7:30pm

Odisha vs Mumbai City

Jan 7, 2023

7:30pm

Odisha vs East Bengal

Jan 14, 2023

5:30pm

Bengaluru vs Odisha

Jan 28, 2023

7:30pm

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha

Feb 2, 2023

7:30pm

Chennaiyin vs Odisha

Feb 6, 2023

7:30pm

Odisha vs FC Goa

Feb 10, 2023

7:30pm

Odisha vs Hyderabad

Feb 17, 2023

7:30pm

NorthEast United vs Odisha

Feb 25, 2023

5:30pm

Odisha vs Jamshedpur

All times IST

