Odion Ighalo continues scoring run as Shanghai Shenhua hold Wuhan Zall

The Nigeria international scored his sixth goal of the season for the Shanghai outfit to help them avoid defeat at Dongxihu Sports Centre

Odion Ighalo continued his impressive run of form as Shanghai Shenhua held Wuhan Zall to a 1-1 draw in Sunday’s Chinese Super League game.

After losing against Guangzhou R&F last time out, the Shanghai outfit avoided a second consecutive loss with the Nigerian’s effort.

Wuhan Zall raced into an early lead through Jiang Minwen before Ighalo equalised for Quique Sánchez Flores’ men in the 31st minute for his sixth goal in his sixth appearance for his side.

Ighalo featured for the entire duration of the match and will look forward to another fine display in their next game against Tianjin Tianhai on April 27.

The draw saw Shanghai Shenhua climb to the ninth spot on the table with seven points from six games.

The attacker who was the top scorer during the qualifiers will be expected to play a huge role for the Super Eagles at the finals in .

are in Group B alongside Burundi, Guinea and Madagascar.