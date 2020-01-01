Ode Fulutudilu: South Africa striker on target in Aland United victory

The Banyana Banyana star was impressive for her Finnish side as they maintained their lead at the top after a win over PK-35 Helsinki

Ode Fulutudilu added to her league goal tally this season as Aland United maintained their winning momentum with a 3-1 victory over PK-35 Helsinki in Saturday's Finnish Naisten Liiga encounter.

Before the international break, Aland suffered a 1-0 defeat at HJK Helsinki - their first in seven matches this season.

The international earned her 12th appearance of the season in the defeat at HJK on September 12 and made her 12th start in eagerness to inspire a return to winning ways.

Ashley Riefner opened the scoring for Aland against the visitors after just 26 minutes at Wiklof Holding Arena.

Fulutudilu who has shone brightly this season, scoring four goals in 11 outings, including a brace at Ilves doubled the lead in the 33rd minute and Isabella Mattsson added the third before half time.

After the break, the hosts were keen to defend their three-goal lead and the visitors failed to bounce back in the contest until Natalia Kusmin netted their consolation goal at the death.

Fulutudilu, who featured for 77 minutes in the triumph, has now scored five goals in 13 outings for Aland since her arrival in January.

The victory means Aland retains their three-point lead at the top of the log with 34 points from 15 matches ahead of second-placed TiPS Vantaa, who have a game in hand.

They will in their next fixture on October 17 host seventh-placed PK-35 Vantaa, who are scheduled to face KuPS Kuopio a week earlier.