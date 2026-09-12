Oddo: "Modric would not always have been a starter in my AC Milan. Amorim deserves time but he is not up to winning the Serie A title"

Massimo Oddo, a former player for both Lazio and AC Milan, has had his say ahead of the 6pm kick-off at the Olimpico:





"It will be a high-level match. At the moment Lazio are playing with a three-man midfield, so they will certainly have a numerical advantage in there. AC Milan will have to be careful not to get stretched so as not to leave their opponents with a three-on-two in midfield, and in turn they will try to create compactness with tight lines.”









“Modric is a champion, one of the last of his generation, and he would have fitted in well in my AC Milan too. I don’t know if he would always have been a starter because he would have had to compete with Pirlo. Cissé, on the other hand, is a very interesting profile, a young player who showed great things last season and who is continuing along the same path in a more illustrious team and at a higher level. He has great personality because when he comes on, he fears nothing: he tries the play, the turn, the dribble and tracks back after everyone. This is certainly a very positive sign. He has the qualities and we are all expecting him to grow even more, and if Cissé is not called up to the Italy squad, I don’t know who can be. I believe there are many young Italian players: they need to grow and gain experience, but at this moment Cissé is certainly one to keep under observation. Mancini has always had a very good eye for young players.”





"Ramos is a striker who has made his contribution every year to the teams he has played for, including PSG, twice champions in the Champions League. So I bet he will do the same with AC Milan.”





"Rino is a friend and a professional who has always known who he is. Lazio have started very well this year under him, but I had few doubts because Gattuso is a fighter and he is probably more comfortable in situations where difficulties have to be read, rather than in moments of ‘comfort’. In difficult moments he manages to drag the team along, to keep them away from off-field problems.”





“I like Amorim’s approach because it is proactive: in other words, words and ideas. We are faced with a manager who wants an aggressive AC Milan, one that dominates play. It will take time before we see something concrete: there were a few flashes in the first two matches, and much less against Juventus. That is normal because teams are currently in the building phase and the verdicts of the opening Serie A rounds mean very little. Amorim needs to instil his football ideology and he cannot do that in two months. The clearest example is Roma, who with Gasperini started to go well after a while. For now I do not see an AC Milan capable of winning the Serie A title, but it depends on the growth they will have, not so much at the level of individuals, but as a collective.”





"I arrived in January 2007 and in the league the team were not doing well. No one expected us to win the Champions League and instead we produced incredible performances against Bayern Munich, Manchester United and in the final against Liverpool”







