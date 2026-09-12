Oddo: "Modric would not always have been a starter in my AC Milan. Amorim deserves time but he is not Serie A title material"

Massimo Oddo, who played for both Lazio and AC Milan, looked ahead to the match at the Olimpico, which kicks off at 6pm:





"It will be a high-level match. At this moment Lazio are playing with a three-man midfield, so they will certainly have a numerical advantage in there. AC Milan will have to be careful not to get stretched and leave their opponents with a three-on-two in midfield, and in turn they will try to create congestion with compact lines."









"Modric is a champion, one of the last of his generation, and he would have fitted in well at my Milan too. I don't know whether he would always have been a starter because he would have had to compete with Pirlo. Cissé, on the other hand, is a very interesting profile, a young player who showed great things last season and who is continuing along the same path in a more prestigious team and at a higher level. He has great personality because when he comes on, he fears nothing: he tries the play, the turn, the dribble and tracks back after everyone. That is certainly a very positive sign. He has the qualities and we all expect him to grow even more, and if Cissé is not called up to the national team, I don't know who can be. I believe there are many young Italian players: they need to grow and gain experience, but at this moment Cissé is definitely one to keep a close eye on. Mancini has always had an excellent eye for young players."





"Ramos is a striker who has made his contribution every year to the teams he has been at, including the PSG side that won the Champions League twice. So I bet he will do so with AC Milan as well."





"Rino is a friend and a professional who has always known who he is. With him Lazio have started this year very well, but I had few doubts because Gattuso is a fighter and probably feels more comfortable in situations where difficulties need to be read, rather than in moments of comfort. In difficult moments he manages to drive the team on, keeping them clear of off-field problems."





"I like Amorim's approach because it is a proactive one: in other words, words and ideas. We are faced with a manager who wants an aggressive Milan, one who dominate the play. To get to the point of seeing something concrete, time is needed: there were a few flashes in the first two matches, while much less so against Juventus. That is normal because teams are currently in the building phase and the verdicts of the first Serie A matchdays mean very little. Amorim needs to instil his footballing ideology and he cannot manage that in two months. The clearest example is Roma, who started to go strongly only after a while under Gasperini. For now I do not see a Milan capable of winning the Serie A title, but it depends on the growth they will have, not so much at the level of individuals, but as a collective."





"I arrived in January 2007 and in the league the team were not doing well. No one expected us to win the Champions League and instead we produced incredible performances against Bayern Munich, Manchester United and in the final against Liverpool"







