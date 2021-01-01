Obafemi Martins net worth: How rich is ex-Super Eagles striker in naira, dollars, pounds?

The former Nigeria forward enjoyed a successful club career across several continents

Obafemi Martins is one of the most famous Nigeria players of his generation, but what is the ex-striker’s net worth?

The hitman, nicknamed Obagoal, played in leagues such as the Premier League, the Chinese Super League and La Liga, but how much has he made from his goal-laden career?

According to the website Celebrity Net Worth, which tots up the earnings of various high-profile celebs, Martins has a net worth of $25 million.

For context, $25 million works out at approximately £17.9 million and a whopping 9,525,000,000 Nigerian naira.

It’s a value which, if true, would make him one of the wealthiest Nigeria footballers—and indeed, sportsmen—in the world game.

He’s no stranger to flashing his cash either, with Martins investing in a yacht costing upwards of 170 million naira, and also owning a fleet of luxury cars and eye-catching residences.

Throughout his career, he’s been able to command significant wage packets due—in no small part—to his consistent ability to find the net.

While at Seattle Sounders in Major League Soccer, for example, he was understood to have picked up a starting salary of $1,600,000, which reached $2,400,000 for his final season at the club.

He certainly repaid Sounders with goals, scoring 40 in 72 league games across his three seasons in the States, while also winning the MLS Supporters’ Shield in 2014.

In that same year, he clinched the US Open Cup, and, having twice been the club’s highest goalscorer, remains the third highest MLS scorer in the club’s history.

His previous earnings at Sounders, according to Nigerian site Carmart, made him Sounders’ highest paid player at the time and the fifth best remunerated player in the United States’ Major League Soccer.

Article continues below

His earnings dipped slightly in China with Wuhan Zall, for whom he signed as a free agent, although he still picked up approximately $127k per week at the Far East club.

They didn’t truly benefit from his goalscoring ability, with Martins scoring just once in six outings, although he previously proved his class at Shanghai Shenhua, with 19 goals in his first 40 league outings in the CLS.