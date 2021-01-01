Nwakaeme and Djaniny power Trabzonspor past Eduok’s Konyaspor

The Nigeria and Cape Verde internationals were on target as the Black Sea Storm defeated the Anatolian Eagles on Tuesday evening

Anthony Nwakaeme and Jorge Djaniny were among the goal scorers in Trabzonspor’s 3-1 triumph over Emem Eduok’s Konyaspor in Tuesday’s Turkish Super Lig fixture.



Making his 15th start of the 2020-21 campaign, the Super Eagle delivered an inspiring performance to help the Black Sea Storm secure their eighth win of the season.



Just 22 minutes into the clash staged at the Medical Park Stadium, Nwakaeme gave Abdullah Avcı’s men the lead after guiding Serkan Asan’s cross past goalkeeper Ibrahim Sehic.



Despite constant threats from the visitors, Trabzonspor held their nerve to take a slim one-goal advantage into the half-time break.



Eleven minutes into the second-half, Flavio doubled his team’s lead thanks to an assist by the international. Capitalising on some disjointed defending by the Anatolian Eagles’ backline, Nwakaeme sent a through-ball to the Brazilian, who made no mistake in burying the ball inside the net.

On the hour mark, Cape Verde international Djaniny gave his team a three-goal advantage after a beautiful one-two exchange with Ghanaian star Caleb Ekuban.

Refusing to go down without any fight, Konyaspor pulled one goal back two minutes to the end of the game through substitute Levan Shengelia.



While Nwakaeme, who now boasts of five goals in the ongoing season was in action from start to finish, Djaniny was substituted for Berat Ozdemir in the 74th minute. Elsewhere, Ekuban lasted for 81 minutes before making way for Kamil Corekci.

For the visitors, Cote d'Ivoire international Ismael Diomande was handed a starter's role, albeit, he came off for Zymer Bytyqi due to injury. Whereas, Nigeria's Eduok and Ugandan star Farouk Miya were not dressed for action by manager İsmail Kartal.

Thanks to this result, Trabzonspor now occupy the seventh spot on the log having garnered 30 points from 19 points - eight points adrift of leaders . They are guests of Genclerbirligi at the Eryaman Stadium on Saturday.

For Konyaspor, they dropped to 14th with 22 points from the same number of outings. Miya and his team would be eyeing a return to winning ways when they welcome Antalyaspor to the Konya Buyukşehir Stadium on Sunday.