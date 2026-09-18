According to the latest episode of the Bild podcast 'Bayern Insider', Marc-Andre ter Stegen will start the upcoming Nations League internationals as Germany's number one.

For the opener against the Netherlands next Thursday, the 34-year-old goalkeeper from Ajax Amsterdam is set to start. His chances of nailing down the role beyond that also appear strong.

"I have heard that there is already an internal goalkeeper ranking," explains Bild journalist Christian Falk. Ter Stegen is first in line, with Bayern Munich's Jonas Urbig planned as number two and Alexander Nübel (Besiktas) currently the internal number three.

"I think Jürgen Klopp has already made the choice a little bit with an eye on the future. If Manuel Neuer stops next summer, and that is what is expected, then Jonas Urbig will be number one in the Bayern goal. And as Bayern's number one, you are also extremely in the spotlight with the national team and have the chance to genuinely challenge for the European Championship spot in goal. I think there will be a duel there," Falk continues.

Getty Images

Who will start in goal for Germany in the Nations League?

At Thursday's press conference, Klopp had already hinted that he plans to start with the experienced ter Stegen as his first-choice goalkeeper. The Barcelona man has repeatedly had to sit out in the past because of injuries.

Behind him, the new Germany coach apparently wants to build up Urbig and establish him as Germany's long-term number one. The 23-year-old has been at Bayern Munich since last season, where he serves as Manuel Neuer's understudy while also getting regular game time.

As well as ter Stegen, Urbig and Nübel, Klopp also called up Frankfurt's Noah Atubolu and Augsburg's Finn Dahmen for the Nations League matches. Any appearance for either of them is only likely to come into consideration from the third match against Serbia and the return game against Greece.