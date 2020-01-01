Ntlhe: Bafana Bafana defender joins English outfit Barrow AFC

The Pretoria-born player has found a new home and he will be hoping to help the Bluebirds secure promotion to League One

Barrow AFC have announced the signing of Bafana Bafana international Kgosietsile Ntlhe.

The defender has joined the Bluebirds as a free agent having parted ways with English League Two club Scunthorpe United in May 2020.

Barrow will be campaigning in the fourth tier of English football, League Two after being promoted, as champions, of the 2019/20 National League.

The Bluebirds released the following statement on Thursday as they beefed up their squad ahead of the new campaign.

A club statement read: "David Dunn has strengthened his squad ahead of the weekend with the signing of versatile defender Kgosi Ntlhe on a permanent deal."

"The 26-year-old South African spent last season with Scunthorpe United but has now become a Bluebird after putting pen to paper on a deal at Barrow on Thursday."

"Ntlhe learned his trade as a scholar with Peterborough United before turning professional with The Posh in 2011 and going on to make his senior debut the following April."

"He went on to make almost 100 appearances in all competitions for the club before moving on to Stevenage where he spent the 2016/17 campaign."

"Comfortable in either full-back position or in the centre of defence, Ntlhe then spent two seasons with Rochdale before his move to Scunthorpe last summer."

"The highly-rated defender has been handed squad number 23 and will go straight into contention for a competitive debut in the First Round of the at this weekend."

Ntlhe will be looking to revive his career at Barrow following a 12-month spell with Scunthorpe where he made 18 appearances in the league and scored once in the process.

The left-back has one Bafana cap which came in October 2013 as drew 1-1 with in an international friendly match.

Before that, he represented South Africa at the 2012 Cape Town International Challenge which was an exhibition tournament open to players under 20 years of age.

He helped Amajita reach the semi-finals where they lost to , but they finished third after defeating in the third-place playoff match.