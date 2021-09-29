Nsoki: Club Brugge executed game plan perfectly against RB Leipzig

Club Brugge’s Stanley Nsoki has revealed adequate preparation was behind his team’s 2-1 win over RB Leipzig.

Having settled for a 1-1 draw in their opening Group A fixture against Paris Saint-Germain, the Belgians travelled to Germany with the ambition of picking up a favourable result.

However, they went down in the fourth minute as Christopher Nkunku fired past goalkeeper Simon Mignolet after he was teed up by Swedish midfielder Emil Forsberg.

In the 22nd minute, the visitors restored parity as Hans Vanaken converted a pass from Charles De Ketelaere. Victory was sealed five minutes from half-time as Mats Rits pounced on a pass from Vanaken to beat goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi.

And Nsoki was proud of the way he and his teammates executed manager Philippe Clement’s game plan.

"We executed the coach's plan perfectly today [on Tuesday], as requested. Leipzig are a team with a lot of qualities, they have shown that. However, we had prepared ourselves well,” the 22-year-old midfielder was quoted by the club website.

"Unfortunately, their first chance went in, but we were able to turn the tide. We are very happy with the 2-1.

"We're in this league because we deserved it. We are now in the group phase. Every match has to be played. It's up to the players who start as well as the substitutes to give it their all.

"We are now going to enjoy ourselves briefly and there we have to focus on the Belgian league again."

Echoing this sentiment is Rits who scored the winning goal at the Red Bull Arena.

"This has been a great European night for the club which is obviously fantastic,” he said.

“We knew that getting one point here would be very good, but taking the three points here is actually phenomenal.”

Following the result, Club Brugge climbed to second in the log with four points, two points beyond leaders PSG.

They would be hoping to continue their impressive form when they welcome Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City to the Jan Breydel Stadium on October 19.

Before then, Clement’s men, who are unbeaten in their last five games in all competitions, take on Anderlecht and Kortrijk in Belgian First Division A matches.