In his column for t-online, Effenberg wrote about the unusual step taken by the 59-year-old, splitting 44 players into two squads for the upcoming four-match international block. "But: I understand exactly why Klopp has thought it through like this. He knows exactly what he is doing," explained the former Bundesliga professional.

Effenberg said Klopp has sent out a positive signal: "Now nobody can whine any more that they would not get a chance. Everyone must now prove that they deserved to be invited to the national team - and that they want to be invited again as well." Unlike his predecessor Julian Nagelsmann, Klopp has also brought much-needed clarity to the squad structure. "The time for positional experiments is finally over. (...) Looking at the players who have now been nominated, one thing is clear: nobody will have to play out of position - a very simple, but nonetheless brilliant move by the new national coach."

That, Effenberg wrote, would spare Klopp the "inevitable uncertainty and the discussions" "that arose under Nagelsmann both among the players and in public", before adding: "These tiresome times must be over once and for all." Above all, Klopp has ended the long-running debate over Joshua Kimmich's position after Nagelsmann once again moved him back to the right side of defence at the World Cup. The captain will play in defensive midfield again in future.

Why is Jürgen Klopp's nomination also a risk?

Still, Effenberg warned that Klopp's approach carries a certain risk by relying on two almost completely different teams for the matches against the Netherlands and Greece as well as Serbia and Greece (second leg): "Suppose it does not work out as hoped - one selection falls clearly behind the other by comparison, the matches are disappointing - then there will again be voices that will criticise him for it. He will have to rise above that." Even so, the 58-year-old is convinced Klopp's move is "right", and that he "will not let himself be dissuaded from it by voices from outside" either.

Effenberg also pointed to Klopp's decision not to call up the currently injured Leon Goretzka and Leroy Sane. In his view, the former FC Bayern duo should have no future with the DFB. "After all, both have often been borderline candidates in the past as well - if Klopp had taken the two of them again, he would have contradicted himself and his lofty approach," he wrote. Either way, Klopp's squad and his comments feel like a clear break from Nagelsmann.

Getty Images

What does Jürgen Klopp do differently from Julian Nagelsmann?

Among other things, Klopp had stressed that, unlike Nagelsmann, he spends plenty of time in stadiums and at training grounds so he can watch players up close and hold direct conversations.

"Finally," wrote Effenberg, before adding: "Nagelsmann had a habit of unnecessarily overcomplicating and turning the simplest personnel decisions, considerations and processes into a science. What came of it was a European Championship exit in the quarter-finals and now failure in the round of 32 at the World Cup."

For Effenberg, Klopp taking a completely different path is also his "damned duty".