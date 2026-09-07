Independent global research has crowned Liverpool the top club in Europe.

Liverpool began the 2026-2027 season under new manager Andoni Iraola with mixed results, drawing 2-2 with Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest before beating Ipswich Town 2-0.

Now the Reds turn to the Champions League. They open the league phase against Atletico Madrid at Anfield on Wednesday.

On Monday, the club published the findings of a study by "Harris and Toluna" on their official website. The research placed Liverpool above heavyweights such as Real Madrid, Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea and Barcelona, ranking them the most culturally relevant football club in the world.

Researchers surveyed 22 international markets, with 31 per cent of participants naming Liverpool as a major cultural force.

Liverpool Football Club said in a statement: "Liverpool's ranking reflects the club's growing influence beyond the pitch, as its global reach continues to expand across social media, broadcasting and digital platforms, including in the United States of America."

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The numbers back it up. Over the past year the club racked up 14.7 billion views on social media, 37% more than the next-best club in the Premier League. Liverpool were also named the most engaged club in the league for a third straight season, and their website drew 96.16 million global visits to top the division.

The Reds' statement continued: "Through fan culture, storytelling, international events, innovative content and community initiatives, the club continues to connect with fans in ways that go beyond football to include broader conversations in the fields of sport, entertainment and popular culture."

Sports broadcasting rights told the same story. Liverpool led the way on cultural influence with 31%, ahead of their nearest rivals on 25%, outstripping major global sporting brands.

Across the American market, the Reds finished first as the most culturally influential European football club with 18%, well clear of the second-placed club on 13%.

Hannah Beam, senior vice president of marketing and digital at Liverpool, said: "Seeing the club recognised as the most culturally influential football club reflects the breadth of our community, from the culture of passionate fans and our roots in Liverpool, to our global fan base."

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