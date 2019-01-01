'Nothing is impossible!' - Liverpool astonish with 4-0 Barcelona beatdown

Divock Origi and Georginio Wijnaldum both nabbed a brace as the Reds staged a stunning comeback against the Blaugrana on Tuesday

made history as they came back from a 3-0 first-leg deficit to topple 4-0 at Anfield and seal their place in the final for the second season running.

Divock Origi and Georginio Wijnaldum were the heroes for Jurgen Klopp's side on a European night that will go down in history on Merseyside, as a double for the Belgian and Dutchman respectively fired them past the Blaugrana.

The remarkable achievement of the hosts saw them out-play their visitors, with the threat of Lionel Messi and company mostly neutralised by a superb all-round performance on the pitch.

There was plenty of reaction to another showepiece trip for Liverpool, who will face either or in Madrid next month.

This beauty next to me might just be coming back to Anfield...again. pic.twitter.com/a6vpew3jri — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) May 7, 2019

Alexander-Arnold, 20 years old. People will tell me it’s bad defending, I’m telling you it’s pure intelligence and vision. — Cesc Fàbregas Soler (@cesc4official) May 7, 2019

Liverpool magnificent. There are times when normal club loyalties don’t apply and all a genuine football supporter can do is marvel and applaud — Robert Peston (@Peston) May 7, 2019

Messi! Cruyff! Pep! Gaudi! Joan Miro! Salvador Dali!



Your boys took one hell of a stuffing!!!



⭐️Y⭐️N⭐️W⭐️A⭐️



.......⭐️ pic.twitter.com/zR3QZM6hDo — Stan Collymore (@StanCollymore) May 7, 2019

Barcelona fans watching Liverpool celebrate ... pic.twitter.com/GFwhSIGxiX — SportsNation (@SportsNation) May 7, 2019

In fairness to Suarez, he didn't celebrate at Anfield #LIVBAR — John Walshe (@john_walshe) May 7, 2019

I cranked the volume up at home watching these scenes. Goosebumps. Pissed Barca lost but hats off to Liverpool for that performance & the #YNWA at the end. Magical night at Anfield. One for the ages. 👏 pic.twitter.com/RFc7ItHKmW — Alejandro Bedoya (@AleBedoya17) May 7, 2019

WE’RE GOING TO MADRID ❤️❤️ — Andrew Robertson (@andrewrobertso5) May 7, 2019

Liverpool have not conceded a goal at Anfield in the Champions League since Kylian Mbappe scored in September 2018. — DaveOCKOP (@DaveOCKOP) May 7, 2019