‘Nothing can describe this feeling!’ – Twitter reacts as Kenya stage comeback to stun Tanzania
Kenya pulled off one of the great comebacks in their history to dim Tanzania 3-2 in a Group C match at the Africa Cup of Nations finals on Thursday.
The Harambee Stars needed goals from Michael Olunga, who grabbed a brace, and Johanna Omollo to beat their East African neighbours 3-2 in the entertaining derby played at the 30 June Stadium.
The Taifa Stars had taken a deserved lead courtesy of Simon Msuva after Kenyan goalkeeper Patrick Matasi had parried a Mbwana Samatta shot back into the danger area, before Kenya moved level courtesy of Olunga’s bicycle-kick from inside the box.
Kenya were level for less than two minutes as Samatta capitalised on a mix up in the Kenyan defence to put Tanzania 2-1 ahead shortly before half-time.
After the break Omollo brought Harambee Stars level yet again and then Olunga sealed the historic win in the 80th minute with a well drilled left-footed shot which beat custodian Aishi Manula,going in off the post.
Below is how Kenyans reacted to the win that revived their hopes of making it to the last 16 of the competition for the first time history.
What a splendid performance #HarambeeStars coupled with great composure coming from behind twice to deservedly win the game. Bravo! Kenyans are firmly rooting for you. All the best as you continue striving to qualify for the #AFCON2019 round of 16. Hongera pic.twitter.com/gOJ3FyBogJ— Raila Odinga (@RailaOdinga) June 27, 2019
Congratulations #HarambeeStars for the hard-fought victory against our good neighbours Tanzania and well done Michael Olunga for winning man of the match in this encounter. Let's now focus on our next match against Senegal. #KenyaVsTanzania #AFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/wjRMGfgyts— Mike Sonko (@MikeSonko) June 27, 2019
Retweet if you think Michael Olunga is the GOAT. 🐐#AFCON2019 #HarambeeStars #KenyaVsTanzania #KENTAN pic.twitter.com/tKDSJputkD— Victor Mochere (@VictorMochere) June 27, 2019
Hey Kenya, let's show some Twitter love to @OgadaOlunga!!..RETWEET....RETWEET....RETWEET and let every Kenyan on Twitter Follow him!!!!!...Let us support him!!!#KOT Twende Kazi!!!!!!!#KENTAN #AFCON2019 #HarambeeStars #KenyaVsTanzania pic.twitter.com/hxJ0SOZ3kT— Xtian Dela™ (@xtiandela) June 27, 2019
Today we have played like HARAMBEE STARS! Good job guys! FT Kenya 3-2 Tanzania #KENTAN #TotalAFCON2019 #KickTheVirus pic.twitter.com/AAVwCC8jFQ— Carol Radull (@CarolRadull) June 27, 2019
Can we talk about the assist to olunga second goal 🔥🔥🔥🔥.— Gitau® (@ItsGitaus) June 27, 2019
#KENTAN #KenyaVsTanzania #AFCON2019 #HarambeeStars pic.twitter.com/u1J7i76lb1
How one Harambee Stars fan covered each goal with lyrics #KenyaVsTanzania #KENTAN pic.twitter.com/C70a6wgBGK— Dennis Itumbi, HSC (@OleItumbi) June 27, 2019
Hearty congratulations to #HarambeeStars for beating Tanzania 3-2 and putting Kenya in contention for qualifying for the round of 16 at the #AFCON2019. All the best as you prepare for the Senegal decider. Well in.— William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) June 27, 2019
Michael Olunga has currently scored more goals in the #TotalAFCON2019 than Mo Salah.— Idah Waringa (@IdahWaringa) June 27, 2019
Don't argue with facts!
🇰🇪 🇰🇪 🇰🇪#KENTAN #KenyaVsTanzania#HarambeeStars pic.twitter.com/kBUiZuau61
Nothing can describe this feeling !@OgadaOlunga #HarambeeStars pic.twitter.com/O22dJtPMrl— Erick Marcelo ouma (@marcelo_ouma) June 28, 2019
Congratulations Harambee stars 🇰🇪 pic.twitter.com/OgjDxDQ0rk— Tuyisenge Jacques (@Tuyisenge250) June 27, 2019
Well done Michael Olunga Hongera #HarambeeStars Super proud 🇰🇪🇰🇪🇰🇪🇰🇪 👏👏👏 #KenyaVsTanzania #AFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/EwFv0UhSCK— Suzanna OWIYO - OGW (@SuzannaOwiyo) June 27, 2019
Congratulations Harambee stars for making us proud. With a little faith and determination you can beat Senegal and make history. Believe in yourselves folks because we believe in you. @VictorWanyama @OgadaOlunga— KIPCHUMBA MURKOMEN, E.G.H (@kipmurkomen) June 27, 2019
Tanzanians 😂😂😂 You need to save your English first 😂😂😂😂— Xtian Dela™ (@xtiandela) June 27, 2019
#KENTAN #AFCON2019 #HarambeeStars #KenyaVsTanzania pic.twitter.com/5LslLLtkoK
The winning goal that gave 50M Kenyans joy and happiness.— Jim kitch langat (@JimKitchKE) June 28, 2019
Courtesy of @Ericjohana_17 and @OgadaOlunga#AFCON2019 #HarambeeStars #KENTAN pic.twitter.com/VDWOEd5oar
"Congratulations #HarambeeStars for your resilience and a game well played, we are so proud of you for flying the Kenyan flag high in #AFCON2019. As you prepare for your next match remember we are all behind you and we trust you will continue to excel." ~ President Uhuru Kenyatta— State House Kenya (@StateHouseKenya) June 28, 2019
For the motherland 🇰🇪 .— Erick Marcelo ouma (@marcelo_ouma) June 27, 2019
Thank you for believing and cheering us on today🙏#HarambeeStars pic.twitter.com/mZmsNtStUc
Winners don't celebrate, champions do. Let's beat Senegal next! #AFCON2019 #TeamKenya #KENTAN #HarambeeStars 🇰🇪 pic.twitter.com/1O5HmtXF8r— DStv Kenya (@DStv_Kenya) June 28, 2019
Joseph Okumu. You got to give it to him. Marcelo was superb. Wanyama played as the captsin he is. Eric Johanna with a good cameo role. @OgadaOlunga capped it.— Oguda (@zaxoguda) June 27, 2019
Sleeping a happy Kenyan #HarambeeStars #AFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/cQP7ND4UVn
Tanzanian govt used a whole state function to say how Taifa Stars will beat Harambee Stars blue black... our boys overturned the tables. They did it so hard for Tz to smile. Yes, bring on Senegal now, not tomorrow. Kwani Mane is who?— Philip Etale (@EtalePhilip) June 27, 2019
#HarambeeStars have done it.— The Mnur Feruz (@Mnurferuz) June 27, 2019
We've done it
Thank you Olunga,
Thank you baba (raila) for inspiring the boys.#KenyaVsTanzania pic.twitter.com/IeN6X1LrAc
Dear Tanzania.... 🤣🤣🤣— Willis Raburu (@WillisRaburu) June 27, 2019
Your Neighbors, KENYA #KENTAN #KenyaVsTanzania #AFCON19 #TotalAFCON2019 #HarambeeStars pic.twitter.com/kdKChnnY7g
Great fight to our brothers @taifastars for a good fight in the spirit of #EACommunity tuendelee kujenga jumuiya yetu. Congratulations to @Harambeestars for winning 3-2 you have done Kenyans proud #Tunaweza @AFCON2019 #TwendeKazi @AFCONikoKBC pic.twitter.com/CkPHO0V8yb— AMB.(Dr.) Amina C. Mohamed (@AMB_A_Mohammed) June 27, 2019
Well done Harambee Stars. Kenya stands firmly behind you in your quest for the ultimate victory. #TeamKenya #TwendeKazike #AFCON19 #KENTAN— Hon. Esther M Passaris (@EstherPassaris) June 27, 2019
Congratulations #HarambeeStars on your win in #KenyaVsTanzania match, kudos @OgadaOlunga for opening your #AFCON2019 account, first two of many to come. Leader @VictorWanyama on to the next one pic.twitter.com/YSqIIxk3j7— chezaSports (@chezaSports) June 27, 2019
Congrats Harambee Stars. I am so proud to be Kenyan.— Dr. Alfred Mutua (@DrAlfredMutua) June 27, 2019