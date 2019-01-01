Women's World Cup
‘Nothing can describe this feeling!’ – Twitter reacts as Kenya stage comeback to stun Tanzania

The Harambee Stars came from behind to beat Tanzania 3-2 in their second match and will now face Senegal in a Group C decider

Kenya pulled off one of the great comebacks in their history to dim Tanzania 3-2 in a Group C match at the Africa Cup of Nations finals on Thursday.

The Harambee Stars needed goals from Michael Olunga, who grabbed a brace, and Johanna Omollo to beat their East African neighbours 3-2 in the entertaining derby played at the 30 June Stadium.

The Taifa Stars had taken a deserved lead courtesy of Simon Msuva after Kenyan goalkeeper Patrick Matasi had parried a Mbwana Samatta shot back into the danger area, before Kenya moved level courtesy of Olunga’s bicycle-kick from inside the box.

Kenya were level for less than two minutes as Samatta capitalised on a mix up in the Kenyan defence to put Tanzania 2-1 ahead shortly before half-time.

After the break Omollo brought Harambee Stars level yet again and then Olunga sealed the historic win in the 80th minute with a well drilled left-footed shot which beat custodian Aishi Manula,going in off the post.

Below is how Kenyans reacted to the win that revived their hopes of making it to the last 16 of the competition for the first time history.

