"Leroy has not really found his feet this season yet," Klopp said at his squad presentation on Thursday in Frankfurt/Main, admitting he has not even spoken to the Turkey-based player so far. But: "I will certainly speak to him." If there is something to discuss.

That applied to Undav. Klopp explained exactly to the Stuttgart player why he does not currently see him in the Germany squad. "Deniz has had his problems so far, he has not really got into the season properly yet. I wanted to go with four strikers here and I decided on the others - for the moment." That also means Undav, like everyone else, has the chance to keep proving himself. The door is not "closed" to anyone, Klopp stressed.

There does, however, seem to be one exception: Oliver Baumann. "It is quite simply the case that I decided on Marc-André ter Stegen - and after that I wanted the next generation," said Klopp, who personally informed the Hoffenheim goalkeeper of his decision.

Jürgen Klopp has not spoken to Leon Goretzka yet either

By contrast, he said he has "also not spoken yet" to Leon Goretzka (Aston Villa), "but Leon is injured". Jamie Leweling was "not really firing on all cylinders" at the World Cup "because of an injury" and needs time. "He understood that. So it is understandable too."

More broadly, Klopp stressed that everyone he spoke to had accepted his decision. "As far as that was possible and they asked for it, they also got feedback on why, for what reason. So what is missing."

The Germany coach has "held more than 50 or 60 phone calls". He explained why he had not spoken to some: "There also has to be substance in the phone calls. Just, hi, here I am, how are you?" That was not what he had in mind. "If there is something to talk about, we will talk." Also with Sané.