Not Yamal: Barcelona duo the key to defeating Real Madrid in the Clasico

Barcelona captain Raphinha arrives at the Clasico against Real Madrid at the peak of his form, and midfielder Pedri could hold the key to easing Madrid's pressure and feeding the Blaugrana attack.

Real Madrid travel to the Camp Nou today, Sunday, in the tenth round of La Liga.

Just a few hours remain before the whistle blows on one of the biggest matches of the year. Barcelona want to stretch their lead at the top to nine points. Los Blancos hope to cut it to three.

Raphinha exceeds expectations in goals

The Brazilian goes into this match with numbers that lay bare his knack for turning chances into goals. According to Opta, Raphinha's goal difference stands at 3.1 between the 12 he has scored and his expected goals of 8.9 in La Liga for the 2026/27 season.

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That figure underlines his ruthless finishing, outstripping what his chances suggest. He also scores 1.5 goals per match, ranking him among the most effective attackers around, and he currently tops the competition's scoring chart, as reported by radio station "Cadena SER".

Only two players beat Raphinha for goal difference in La Liga. First comes Sergio Camello of Rayo Vallecano, with a difference of 3.9, having scored 7 goals in 9 matches at 0.78 per game.

Next is Alex Baena, the Atletico Madrid forward, on a difference of 3.7, which makes him the team's top scorer with 5 goals. Raphinha, though, faces a major test in the Clasico against Real Madrid's defence.

Pedri a key player between the lines

In midfield, Pedri partners Rodri as a pivotal figure. His role may be less obvious, but the Canary Islands man is essential to Barcelona's style, threading passes that break the opponent's lines in the final third.

He ranks among the best in La Liga for this metric, bettering the record tallies of Arda Guler (48), Gerard Martin (47) and both Federico Valverde and Rodri (46), according to data compiled by Opta. His ability to find teammates between the lines could prove decisive against a Real Madrid side hell-bent on disrupting Barcelona's passing game.

Beat the press and link up with the attackers, Raphinha above all, and Barcelona will find more space and create more danger.